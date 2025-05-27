No infrastructure, no votes, say IT corridor residents

IRKED over poor infrastructure, residents of Varthur, Balagere, Gunjur, and Panathur (VBGP) are contemplating banning political leaders and their supporters from entering gated communities to seek votes.

Jagadish Reddy, Vice-President, Varthur Nagarikara Hitarakshana Samiti, said, “Due to our growing frustration and disappointment over the complete failure of basic infrastructure, discussions are ongoing across apartment societies to ban politicians and their supporters from entering gated communities to seek votes unless they present plans with time-bound commitments.”

Reddy said that residents from the area were not allowed to meet the CM during his visit and were confined in a school. He said the event was stage-managed by former MLA Aravind Limbavali and the CM was not aware of residents being locked inside the school. He said The Mahadevpura Task Force, a community group which according to him is managed by Limbavali, is running a parallel administration.