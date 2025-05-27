No infrastructure, no votes, say IT corridor residents

IRKED over poor infrastructure, residents of Varthur, Balagere, Gunjur, and Panathur (VBGP) are contemplating banning political leaders and their supporters from entering gated communities to seek votes.
Jagadish Reddy, Vice-President, Varthur Nagarikara Hitarakshana Samiti, said, “Due to our growing frustration and disappointment over the complete failure of basic infrastructure, discussions are ongoing across apartment societies to ban politicians and their supporters from entering gated communities to seek votes unless they present plans with time-bound commitments.”
Reddy said that residents from the area were not allowed to meet the CM during his visit and were confined in a school. He said the event was stage-managed by former MLA Aravind Limbavali and the CM was not aware of residents being locked inside the school. He said The Mahadevpura Task Force, a community group which according to him is managed by Limbavali, is running a parallel administration.
“Residents who came to meet the CM to speak about poor infrastructure were kept in confinement in a school and the former MLA has claimed that in this area, 70% work has been completed. This is false,” said Reddy.
JK Raveesh, an advocate and a Varthur resident, said instead of work getting done, 70% of drains and the buffer zone has been encroached. Pavithra Holla, member, Namma Mahadevpura, and a Balagere resident, said, “Since they don’t want to meet us or listen to us, we also don’t want to meet or listen to them. So next time when they come to our societies to seek vote, please be ready to find locked gates,” she said.
Shivshankar Sharma, a resident of Panathur, raised the issue of the missing drain network on Balagere-Panathur Road. “If you cannot give us basic infrastructure, then give back our tax money, we will fix roads,” said Sharma.