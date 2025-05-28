Towing ‘Tigers’, to be back on Bengaluru roads

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the Government is planning to reintroduce the vehicle towing system in the city to address the growing issue of traffic congestion caused by roadside parking.

He said the city is witnessing severe traffic jams, especially due to two-wheelers, obstructing the smooth movement of traffic. “The problem worsens during the rains. Nineteen locations in the city experience heavy congestion, with traffic particularly bad in eight locations, including Silk Board and Hebbal junction,” he said.

“Earlier, to avoid roadside parking, a towing system was in place. Now, we are going to reintroduce towing in the city. Previously, the towing was carried out through private operators, but this time it will be managed by the police department,” he added. Towing vehicles used to be called ‘Tigers’.

“We must find a permanent solution. If the police and the BBMP work together, the issue can be resolved,” he said. “The police have already conducted a study of heavily congested locations, and alternative routes and diversions will be planned accordingly. A meeting will be held with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on this,” he added. He has instructed officials to intensify efforts to eliminate drug-related activities and ensure the safety of women and children across the city. He also issued a stern warning to police personnel against associating with real estate scam agents.