University of Liverpool’s first international campus to come up in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a major development for India’s higher education, the University of Liverpool—one of the UK’s most prestigious institutions and a member of the elite Russell Group—announced on Tuesday its plans to establish its first international campus in Bengaluru. The university aims to begin operations by 2026.

The proposed campus marks the first time a Russell Group university will set up a physical presence in India. The Bengaluru campus will initially offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Business Management, Accounting and Finance, Computer Science, Biomedical Sciences and Game Design — the first time a UK university will offer these courses from an Indian campus. More disciplines are expected to be introduced in the coming years.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described the move as a “landmark moment” in Karnataka’s educational journey. “For many years, our best students went abroad to study. Today, a top global university is choosing to come here. This is not just an expansion — it is a recognition of Karnataka’s emergence as a knowledge capital,” he said.

The CM added that the state government would ensure that the university is provided with all necessary support, including world-class infrastructure and an enabling policy environment.

“Our government doesn’t just offer land or policy — we offer a shared vision. Like the University of Liverpool, we believe education should change lives, and research should solve real-world problems,” Siddaramaiah added.

To strengthen industry-academic collaboration, the University of Liverpool also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru-based IT giant Wipro. The MoU aims to foster joint research initiatives, build innovation platforms and develop skill-building programmes.