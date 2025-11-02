GBA clears clogged drains in HBR, Kammanahalli after TNIE report

BENGALURU: Just days after The New Indian Express reported about HBR and Kammanahalli residents facing inconvenience because of the ongoing whitetopping and drain work, and expressing fear that their areas would be flooded as asphalt and other waste material have been dumped into the side drains by workers, engineers from the Greater Bengaluru Authority fixed the side drains and cleaned the storm water drain on Thursday and Friday.

The news report on October 28, highlighted that residents, mostly senior citizens, have been suffering for the last one-and-a-half years because of the delayed whitetopping work.

Residents stated that the side drains were dug up to lay water lines, but were never restored. Many of them, especially senior citizens, found it difficult to move in and out of their homes. Also, the major drain connecting Kacharakanahalli Lake was clogged as concrete and other materials entered it.

Residents of HBR feared that flash floods could impact 400 homes as the drain was blocked. After the TNIE report highlighted their concerns, the GBA deployed workers, fixed the drain, and cleaned the SWD on Thursday and Friday. They are now starting work on Nehru Street in Kammanahalli.

“We would like to thank the media for their support, as the issue that had remained unresolved for months was addressed. Labourers are now working on side drains and SWD,” said Dayalu Arasappa, HBR Resident Welfare Association.