Bengaluru maid slams shih tzu against lift, strangles it to death after being frustrated with barking

BENGALURU: In a heart-rending incident, a domestic help allegedly killed her employer’s four-year-old shih tzu in a cruel manner after getting frustrated with its barking. She reportedly slammed the dog against the lift door and later strangled it, in an apartment on Kannur Road in Bagalur police station limits last Friday. The accused Pushpalatha (29), a native of Tamil Nadu, resides in the same apartment building.

According to police, Pushpalatha had been working at complainant Rashika’s house for more than three months. On Friday afternoon, while returning after walking two dogs, both shih tzus, she allegedly smashed a pet named Goosi against the lift floor. She then dragged the dog’s body to the house and claimed it had died in a road accident.

Rashika grew suspicious and checked the apartment’s CCTV footage, and found the video showing Pushpalatha killing the dog. Based on the video, she filed a complaint. A case was registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 325 (Mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the BNS. Police said Pushpalatha was taken into custody on Sunday, during which she confessed that she acted out of frustration over the dog’s continuous barking and that the dog wouldn’t move even after she pulled several times, which angered her.

Meanwhile, Rashika lodged a complaint against Pushpalatha for allegedly stealing gold jewellery from her house. After the dog’s death, Rashika checked her wardrobe and found a gold chain, a diamond ring and a gold ring missing, Suspecting Pushpalatha, she registered a separate theft case, police said.