6K tonnes of festive wet waste likely in next two days in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Heaps of waste across the city are a common sight after festivals like Vijayadashami. Plantain leaves and stems, broken ash gourd, flowers, lemons, mango leaves, and others form the major part of the festive waste.

Adding to this are the unsold items discarded by the vendors along the roadside and at markets like KR Market, Madivala Market, Sarakki Market, and Malleswaram Market. During the last Ayudha Pooja, rains had worsened the garbage situation. The rains had left the roads leading to Mitiganahalli landfill tattered making collection and transportation of garbage difficult.

However, this year, to prevent any inconvenience, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) is planning to clear the festive waste in three days.

“While the city generates around 3,000 tonnes of wet waste on average, it almost doubles during festivals like Ayudha Pooja. During Deepawali and Makara Sankranti, too, the garbage generated in the city doubles. Over 6,000 tonnes of wet waste are expected to be generated during Ayudha Pooja. We will clear them in three days,” BSWML CEO Karee Gowda said.