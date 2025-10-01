Winning Screens & Hearts: A look at Bengaluru actors' top onscreen victories on Vijaya Dashami

Goddess Durga, as Mahishasura Mardini, is an embodiment of strength, using her power to slay a demon that male gods could not. It’s this feminine power that actor Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju loves about the films Mom (2017) and Kahaani (2012). “Sridevi in Mom, avenging her daughter’s assault, was supremely satisfying. Similarly, with Vidya Balan in Kahaani, where she avenges her husband’s death. I remember being an adolescent watching these films – in awe of such ferocity, but in a way that was feminine. That was always the idea behind my chosen name – Trinetra, one of the 108 names of Ma Durga.” Amrutha Iyengar, too, picks a film in the same vein. “For me, the most powerful role is Arundhati, played by Anushka Shetty. “I feel Anushka’s grace in her eyes, especially when she takes the sword in Arundhati (2009). It gives you satisfaction once the villain is dead; it becomes a personal victory. Nobody else but her could have pulled that off.”