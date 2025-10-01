Winning Screens & Hearts: A look at Bengaluru actors' top onscreen victories on Vijaya Dashami

Chronicles of righteous heroes and forces of evil locked in battles have been a staple of Indian stories. From folk tales and mythology to contemporary films, the victory of good over evil has always appeased those with an optimistic heart for the world. With the spirit of Vijaya Dashami embodying this exact sentiment through goddess Durga’s slaying of the rakshasa Mahishasura, Bengaluru’s actors share their favourite on-screen moments that kept them on the edge of their seats, and left them feeling assured that whatever comes, justice prevails.
Actor-director Aniruddha Jatkar’s choice is a film he acted in alongside the iconic Kannada actor Vishnuvardhan – Neenello Naanalle (2006). As Jatkar explains, it deals with the complexities of victory when it means having to take a life. “In the climax, my character Santosh, after enduring countless trials to prove his love for Siri, confronts the villain who has kidnapped her. In a desperate struggle, he kills him to save her. Santosh, the embodiment of goodness, does not exult in triumph. He feels that his victory is bitter and solemn. The anguish in his eyes reveals the heavy burden of having taken a life, a silent apology and regret for a boundary he was forced to overstep. Within that sorrow lies the grim inevitability of fate: sometimes, even the righteous must tread a dark path to vanquish evil when no other way remains,” he shares.
For actor Prem, Vijaya Dashami is closely tied to memories of watching legendary actor Dr Rajkumar on screen. “His film Karulina Kare (1970) had a very famous song ‘Mysuru dasara eshtondu sundara’,” he recalls, breaking into song. He adds, “Doordarshan used to telecast the film on Vijaya Dashami and all the children used to gather around the TV. It is one of my fondest childhood memories.” When it comes to iconic moments of good defeating evil, he picks Mahishasura Mardhini (1959). “Dr Rajkumar sir stars as Mahishasura and it’s such a fantastic performance.”
Goddess Durga, as Mahishasura Mardini, is an embodiment of strength, using her power to slay a demon that male gods could not. It’s this feminine power that actor Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju loves about the films Mom (2017) and Kahaani (2012). “Sridevi in Mom, avenging her daughter’s assault, was supremely satisfying. Similarly, with Vidya Balan in Kahaani, where she avenges her husband’s death. I remember being an adolescent watching these films – in awe of such ferocity, but in a way that was feminine. That was always the idea behind my chosen name – Trinetra, one of the 108 names of Ma Durga.” Amrutha Iyengar, too, picks a film in the same vein. “For me, the most powerful role is Arundhati, played by Anushka Shetty. “I feel Anushka’s grace in her eyes, especially when she takes the sword in Arundhati (2009). It gives you satisfaction once the villain is dead; it becomes a personal victory. Nobody else but her could have pulled that off.”
Actor Raanna picks Rishabh Shetty-directorial Kantara (2022), a commercial and critical hit that weaves folk culture with contemporary concerns. “There was always a clear demarcation between the good and the evil – that no matter how powerful or strong the negative side is, or whatever they try, it’s always the good side that wins. I think they’ve shown it beautifully in the climax, where all hope is lost and the divine intervention happens. Everyone experiences a goosebump moment when watching it, which is difficult to explain in words.” Iyengar adds, “I remember how the entire theatre went silent as the sequence was divine.” She points to another film’s use of dance to make the point, saying, “Raj B Shetty’s dramatic dance in Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (2021) after the killing in front of the temple... I actually stood up and started clapping.”