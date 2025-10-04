Guru Basavanna Ratha procession in Bengaluru today

BENGALURU: A Guru Basavanna Ratha Yatra will be held in Bengaluru on Saturday, to mobilise the Lingayat community. The procession will be led by a chariot, and followed by over 500 two-wheelers through the city streets.

The rally will begin after 7:55am when the ratha enters from Tumakuru Road, and go towards Yeshwanthpur, where it will be welcomed near the Mysuru Soap Factory. The proccession will then head into Rajajinagar, where Dr Gangaji Mataji and her disciples will perform prayers at the Basavanna statue in Basavanna Mantapa.

The ratha will continue through Basaveshwaranagar and Vijayanagar, where it will be welcomed by leaders of Basava organisations, and later through Chamarajpet and Jayanagar. The journey will culminate at Basavaveshwara Circle, where members of the Basava Samithi will hold a meeting, and bring together voices of the community.

Chandramouli N Lingayat, one of the organisers, told TNIE, “We had successful Basava Abhiyans in 30 districts and as a conclusion, we will have the Samaropa Samarambha on October 5, in which CM Siddaramaiah and other ministers will participate. The Guru Basavanna Ratha Yatra in which bike riders will participate will be the run-up to the Samaropa Samarambha.’’ He said they held a meeting on Friday evening with Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh and senior officers to finalise a traffic plan so that no one is inconvenienced when lakhs of people reach Palace Grounds.