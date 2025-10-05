ED seizes Rs 423 crore assets of Ozone Urbana, promoters over homebuyer fraud in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru, has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 423.38 crore belonging to Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Private Ltd and its promoters, under PMLA.

According to a press release, the attachment order was issued on Saturday, following multiple FIRs registered at various Bengaluru police stations, and a CBI case filed on the directions of the Supreme Court. The company and its promoters are accused of cheating homebuyers by collecting crores of rupees for residential projects that were never completed or handed over.

The firm lured buyers by promising to bear pre-construction EMIs until possession, but defaulted on commitments, neither delivering the flats nor refunding deposits. Instead, it allegedly diverted and misappropriated the funds.

On August 1, the ED had conducted searches at 10 locations linked to the company, and seized incriminating documents revealing diversion of project funds. The probe found that Ozone Urbana and its main promoter, S Vasudevan, defrauded buyers of Rs 927.22 crore and routed the money through group entities and family accounts.

The ED has attached 92 unsold flats in Avenue project, 13 flats in Aqua 2 project, 4.5 acres of commercial land, and 179 acres of land in Kannehalli village in Mudigere, owned by Vasudevan and his wife.