Woman killed, man injured after tree falls on 2 two-wheelers in Bengaluru

The deceased has been identified as Keerthana, a resident of Hebbal, while Bhaskar is under treatment at a private hospital.
The tree that fell on two two-wheelers, killing a woman and grievously injuring a man, in Soladevanahalli on Sunday evening
The tree that fell on two two-wheelers, killing a woman and grievously injuring a man, in Soladevanahalli on Sunday evening Photo| Express
BENGALURU: Due to alleged negligence of the civic authorities, a 23-year-old woman lost her life, and a man sustained severe injuries after a tree fell on two two-wheelers. The incident occurred just a stone’s throw away from the Soladevanahalli police station on Hesaraghatta Road on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Keerthana, a resident of Hebbal, while Bhaskar is under treatment at a private hospital.

According to the police, around 7 pm, Keerthana was riding pillion with her friend on a two-wheeler and was heading home after watching a Sandalwood Premiere League cricket match, at Acharya College Grounds. Meanwhile, a large tree suddenly fell on the two riders, killing Keerthana on the spot, while her friend escaped unhurt. Another biker, Bhaskar, who was passing by, was injured.

Unnatural death report registered

The GBA control room said it received a call from a resident of Soladevanahalli about the tree fall incident. “Though the incident doesn’t fall under GBA jurisdiction, we quickly alerted forest officials to clear the fallen tree,” officials said. Srinivas, the resident who complained to the GBA control room, said, “I was heading to my aunt’s place around 7 pm on Sunday. While we were on our way, we found a huge tree fallen on the road, crushing a girl and injuring a man.”

The Soladevanahalli police said an unnatural death report (UDR) will be registered.

tree uprooted

