‘Cyber crimes are seeing a downward trend in Bengaluru’

While traditional crimes have seen a dip, cyber crimes have recorded an exponential spike over the years. But, said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, the number of cyber crimes is seeing a downward trend over the last two years and awareness is the key in bringing it down further. In an interaction with TNIE, he spoke about several issues -- from crimes, technology in policing, to the ‘never-say-die’ drug menace, and, of course, the notorious city traffic. Excerpts.

As Bengaluru police commissioner, what are the major challenges you see in the city, and how are the police handling them?

Bengaluru is a happening city and has a lot of people from outside and from different professions. If we observe the crime trend in Bengaluru, we have different types of crimes -- cyber crimes related to one sector, bodily offences by construction workers and crimes restricted to particular areas. Crime patterns are changing and police need to keep updating themselves. We are seeing good results. Bengaluru traffic is another major issue.

How useful is technology in identifying changing crime patterns?

The Integrated Command Centre gives an analysis of crime patterns. We have 320 ‘112’ vehicles and we get around 2,000 calls per day. We observed that the crimes are less at night, just 10% of what we see during the day. Based on this, we altered manpower and deputed them to checkpoint duty. Such interventions have helped reduce small crimes.

Our initiatives like Safety Island and other safety apps are helping people in distress and allowing us to catch culprits quickly. All these apps are run on artificial intelligence (AI). Right from the call from the public, to the time the vehicle departs to the spot and the feedback is received, everything is managed by AI tech. We can say that our response time is less than 10 minutes within which our men can reach any spot in Bengaluru.