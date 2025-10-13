Private buses will create more issues in Bengaluru: Experts

BENGALURU: Allowing private operators to run bus services in Bengaluru will create more problems rather than solving existing ones and is a dangerous move, mobility experts have warned. They also said the move will lead operators to prioritise profitable routes and inflate the ticket prices, reducing accessibility.
After former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai suggested dismantling the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya highlighted its stagnated expansion, proposing allowing private operators to run bus services in Bengaluru, experts warned of its repercussions on the major public transport mode carrying 38 to 40 lakh passengers per day.
Ravi Gadepalli, founder of public transport advisory firm Transit Intelligence, said, “Privatising bus services will create more problems.” He said complete privatisation without financial support from the government would lead private operators to prioritise only high-demand, profitable routes, resulting in higher fare.
“No global city with high-quality public transport achieved it by privatising service provisions. In fact, BMTC has among the least financial losses when compared to some metropolitan cities. This points to the need to invest more rather than looking at it as a failure,” he added.
Vinay Sreenivas, a member of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, said, “What Bengaluru really needs is strengthening of BMTC — more buses, more mini-buses, and dedicated bus lanes. If these are in place, the system will improve and more people will use public transport.”
“Whatever Mohandas Pai and Surya are saying is very dangerous. First of all, what problems are they trying to solve by calling for allowing private buses? We spend thousands of crores on the Metro — money from both the state and the Centre — so why not invest the same way in BMTC?” he said.
However, S Nataraj Sharma, President of the Karnataka Private Bus Owners Association, said, “We will welcome the move if private players are allowed. And we will run private buses at the same cost and on routes the BMTC decides. We will make sure we provide good service for the public. And if allowed, we will 100 per cent go for public services, and we will definitely provide much better buses.”