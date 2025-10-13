Private buses will create more issues in Bengaluru: Experts

BENGALURU: Allowing private operators to run bus services in Bengaluru will create more problems rather than solving existing ones and is a dangerous move, mobility experts have warned. They also said the move will lead operators to prioritise profitable routes and inflate the ticket prices, reducing accessibility.

After former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai suggested dismantling the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya highlighted its stagnated expansion, proposing allowing private operators to run bus services in Bengaluru, experts warned of its repercussions on the major public transport mode carrying 38 to 40 lakh passengers per day.

Ravi Gadepalli, founder of public transport advisory firm Transit Intelligence, said, “Privatising bus services will create more problems.” He said complete privatisation without financial support from the government would lead private operators to prioritise only high-demand, profitable routes, resulting in higher fare.

“No global city with high-quality public transport achieved it by privatising service provisions. In fact, BMTC has among the least financial losses when compared to some metropolitan cities. This points to the need to invest more rather than looking at it as a failure,” he added.