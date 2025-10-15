Lancaster varsity to open campus in Bengaluru next Year

BENGALURU: The University of Lancaster, London, will open its India campus in the city next year as the University Grants Commission has given its nod.

Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar disclosed this during the inauguration of a newly constructed building of Nrupatunga University here on Tuesday. Built at a cost of Rs 52 crore, the building was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“We are making attempts to provide quality higher education to students and trying to bring international institutions to Bengaluru. Many students who are unable to spend money on higher studies abroad can access education in international institutions in Bengaluru itself. Already, a Research and Development hub by the Imperial School of London has come up in the city. The University of Liverpool has agreed to start its campus here,” Sudhakar said.

Lancaster will open the campus in February 2026 and admissions will begin from August, Students can pursue courses related to computer science, cyber security, business and financial accounting,” he said.

“We have introduced the Chevening-Karnataka scholarships. Under this, we encourage five female students to pursue post graduation in universities abroad. Each student will be given Rs 20 lakh from the state government and the remaining by the commonwealth. I want female students from government institutions to apply for this programme,” the minister said.

The state government along with the Azim Premji Foundation launched the Deepika Scholarship to provide Rs 30,000 per year to female students who want to pursue a degree or diploma. “There is a similar scholarship programme in other states but those governments have restricted it to 10,000 and 12,000 students. We are offering it to 37,000 students. This scholarship is open to female students who study SSLC and PUC in government schools and colleges.”