‘Supercomputing India 2025’ in Bengaluru from December 9

BENGALURU: ‘Supercomputing India 2025’ will be held from December 9 to 13 at Manipal Institute of Technology, Bengaluru.

The inaugural edition was launched on Tuesday. Organised by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Bengaluru, under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, ‘SCI 2025’ is part of the Centre for HPC Upskilling and Knowledge-sharing (C-HUK) initiative.

“C-DAC is playing a pivotal role in the National Quantum Mission, leading efforts in quantum simulators and post-quantum cryptography — areas that will be critical in the near future. Through strategic partnerships with the private sector, India has established 38,000 GPU worth of computing capacity, a number that is poised to grow further. This model of establishing computing facilities is proving to be viable not just for India, but for Global South, and is being recognised and advocated by institutions like World Bank as a cost-effective and scalable solution,” S Krishnan, secretary to the Union government, MeitY, said.

The conference on “Powering the Future: HPC, AI, Quantum” will showcase advancements in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies, and facilitate global collaboration in science, technology, and innovation.

Tutorials, workshops, keynotes, plenary talks, expert panels, parallel sessions, chip design conclave, NSM summit, women in technology programmes, doctoral symposium, technology exhibition, industry roundtables, collaboration forums, and other sessions will be part of ‘SCI 2025’.