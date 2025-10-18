GBA chief calls for coordination among officials for completion of pending work

BENGALURU: To ensure effective execution of development works under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits spread across five municipal corporations, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials of corporations to work in close coordination and ensure completion of pending projects and civic works.

Rao, who chaired a progress review meeting on Friday at the Jayanagar office of the Bengaluru South City Corporation focusing on various civic and developmental issues, said officials must coordinate with each other and ensure timely completion of such works.

“At the city corporation level, appropriate allocation of work should be ensured. Each officer must be assigned clear responsibilities, and a system should be put in place for submitting regular progress and performance reports,” he said.

As the new corporation came into existence recently and its administration would remain a challenge until it is streamlined, he directed the corporation heads to identify the vacancies and shortage of manpower in corporation offices and sub-divisions.

“Necessary proposals for filling up those posts should be submitted in coordination with the departments concerned and such posts should be filled,” he directed.

Rao also said that all file processing and approvals at the city corporation level should be carried out through e-Office. Physical documents should gradually be converted into digital format, and all proposals, approvals, and file movements should be managed through the e-Office system, he instructed.

“To obtain progress updates on ongoing projects in various city corporation limits, nodal officers should be appointed in each jurisdiction. These nodal officers will act as points of contact between the respective corporations and the GBA Coordination Division, facilitating regular project updates, he added. The meeting was attended by Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh, Special Commissioner Dr. K Harish Kumar and other senior officials.