Man jumps from third floor of Bengaluru mall, dies

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old man ended his life by jumping from the third floor inside GT World Mall on Magadi Main Road in the KP Agrahara police station limits on Monday. The deceased was said to be suffering from depression.

The deceased, Sagar, was a resident of KHB Colony and was an engineering dropout. The police said that he came to the mall alone in an autorickshaw, went up to the third floor, climbed onto the escalator and jumped. Despite the mall having safety nets, he jumped at a place where there was no safety.

According to his family members, Sagar had been undergoing treatment at NIMHANS for the past 10 years. He had earlier attempted suicide multiple times and was suffering from psychological issues. He was unmarried and unemployed. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

CCTV footage has been analysed, and there was no foul play behind the death. An unnatural death report (UDR) has been registered at the KP Agrahara police station.

Helpline: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.