Bengaluru records reduced noise pollution, improved air quality

BENGALURU: Compared to last year, Bengaluru recorded an improvement in air quality and reduced noise pollution this Deepavali.

As per data from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the city witnessed a positive trend in terms of air quality and noise pollution on the first day of the festival.

On October 20, the city recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 77, compared to 153 in 2024, marking a 98% decrease in pollution levels. Monitoring stations at Hebbal, NIMHANS, and Silk Board registered a sharp decline in pollution levels.

AQI at the city railway station dropped from 130 in 2024 to 104 in 2025, while NIMHANS saw a reduction from 121 to 44. In Hebbal, it improved from 263 to 74, reflecting a substantial fall.

As per data on noise pollution levels available for comparison from six stations, the average ambient noise level on Sunday was 63.95 decibel (dB) compared to 68.6 dB in 2024, a marginal decline. However, on Monday, the city’s average noise level dropped to 63.5 dB, down from 67.03 dB in 2024. Noise monitoring stations at Basaveshwaranagar and BTM Layout recorded a noticeable decline. At Yeshwanthpur and Domlur, it remained almost unchanged.

SS Lingaraja, member-secretary, KSPCB, said the data showed a positive trend in air quality in the city on the first day of Deepavali. This was because of the strict enforcement of norms and awareness campaigns. Green crackers played a big role here, he added.