Woman throws chilli powder at beautician to rob her, arrested

BENGALURU: The presence of mind of a 44-year-old beautician who was robbed at her beauty parlour ended in the arrest of the accused, a 30-year-old woman.

The incident occurred at Kruthika Beauty Parlour on MG Road in Channapatna town recently. The victim has been identified as Saritha, a resident of Channapatna town. The accused has been identified as Sabhiha Banu, also from the same town.

“The victim in her complaint stated that she has been running the beauty parlour for the last one year. On the fateful day, the accused went to the victim’s parlour around 12.30 pm. She kept delaying her turn, claiming that she was waiting for somebody. After nearly two hours, the accused attacked the victim when she was alone by throwing chilli powder on her face. After snatching the victim’s mangalasutra, the accused tried to flee. The victim, unable to bear the irritation, ran outside the parlour and started screaming to catch the attention of passersby. Ravi, the owner of a nearby medical store, came to the victim’s rescue and nabbed the accused with the help of others,” said a police officer.

“The cost of the gold chain which the accused tried to flee rob is around Rs 2 lakh. It has since been recovered. We are checking the antecedents of the accused to ascertain if she was a habitual offender,” added the officer.

A case of robbery under Section 309 (4) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered against Sabhiha Banu by the Channapatna East police. Further investigation is on.