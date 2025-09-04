Rs 300 crore for five new corporations in Bengaluru to get up & running

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said Rs 300 crore will be released for the administration of the five new city corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Addressing the media after unveiling the nameboard of the GBA office on Wednesday, he said, “Bhoomi Puja will be held on November 1 for the new offices of the five corporations. Towers will be constructed in the borders of all corporations.”

Approval has been given to depute 500 engineers to look after the road and administrative aspects in each corporation. “About Rs 300 crore will be released for the administrative expenses, salaries and pensions,” he said.

“Two IAS officers, one KAS, two chief engineers and necessary office staff will work in each corporation. The corporations will take governance to the doorstep of people. Work will include identifying roads, drains and other things under the jurisdiction of the respective corporations,” he said.

Asked about including new areas in the jurisdiction of the five corporations, he said the merger of other areas can be thought of in the future.

On the responsibilities of the new commissioners, he said, “The new commissioners have to work among the people. The GBA commissioner is inspecting footpaths, water, roads and other works. They have to work for 17-18 hours a day. That is why young officers have been assigned along with senior officers.”

Maheshwar Rao will function as the chief commissioner and administrative officer of the GBA until the elections are held. As many as 75 members have been appointed to the committee of the authority, he said. “Bengaluru’s problems will not be solved overnight but we are confident that we will solve them in the coming days. We will work well on drinking water, potholes, and traffic congestion,” he added.