Good footpaths in Bengaluru may remain a dream

According to GBA engineers, there are three types of roads: arterial, sub-arterial and collector. Footpaths are mandatory for arterial and sub-arterial roads. They measure 1,682 kms in length and 90% of them have footpaths of which only 150 km are in good condition. The remaining 100 km that are part of TenderSure and white topped roads have good paths. Also, 25% of collector roads have footpaths, but they are not in good condition. Thus, totally, 3,500 km of footpaths exist in Bengaluru, but only 8-10% is in good condition.

GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has admitted to TNIE that the poor condition of footpaths was a result of allocated funds not being utilised for road and footpath maintenance, lack of coordination, and an absence of interest in coordinating and revisiting.

A GBA official said: “Footpath is not the priority of the authority or the government. The focus is on good roads as Bengaluru traffic is growing.”

Traffic expert MN Srihari said this is a violation of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) guidelines. “According to IRC standards, every road should have at least a 1.8-metre-wide footpath with a carrying capacity of 1,800 pedestrians per hour. Just like roads, footpaths should also be designed keeping in mind the growth over the next 5-10 years,” he said.

Prof JM Chandra Kishen, Indian Institute of Science, said, “There are policies to ensure good footpaths. But it is not being done. The engineers do not inspect the areas. Contractors and staffers are not pulled up for the poor conditions, due to which footpaths continue to remain in a bad condition."