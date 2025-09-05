New Bengaluru civic chief directs swift action on roads, garbage black spots and encroachments

BENGALURU: A day after taking charge as commissioner of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation, Rajendra Cholan P stressed on enhancing public transportation, safety and basic infrastructure and directed officials to initiate swift action on creating pothole-free roads, eliminating garbage black spots, and ensuring footpaths are free from encroachments.

After his first official meeting with engineers and staff in the municipality, he instructed them to take precautionary measures in light of the ongoing rain in the city to prevent any untoward incidents.

The commissioner directed that separate contractors be appointed for each division under the corporation and instructed that potholes on major roads be filled on a priority basis. He instructed officials concerned to ensure that no complaints related to potholes remain unresolved on any web or mobile applications used by the public for reporting.