Ex-MLA falls victim to digital arrest fraud in Bengaluru, loses Rs 31 Lakh

BENGALURU: Former Aurad MLA Gundappa Vakil was kept under ‘digital arrest’ for eight days and duped of Rs 30.99 lakh, after fraudsters set up a fake police station and courtroom through video calls.

According to the FIR registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, the victim, Vakil (72), a resident of Jonnekeri village in Aurad, received a phone call on August 12 from a man claiming to be a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer.

The caller told him that during a raid at Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal’s residence, a bank account and ATM card in Vakil’s name had been recovered, allegedly linking him to money laundering. The fraudster then collected his personal and property details.

The following day, Vakil received another call from a person impersonating Neeraj Kumar, DCP, who introduced himself as the investigating officer.

The caller showed him a fabricated FIR copy and an arrest warrant over video call and threatened immediate arrest. When Vakil requested exemption from investigation, the fake officer said he would be placed under “digital arrest” through constant video surveillance and warned him not to disclose the matter to anyone.