Karnataka HC stresses need for robust, people-friendly Cyber Command Centre to tackle rising cyber crimes

BENGALURU: Observing that Cyber Command Centre (CCC) is not an option, but an imperative born of necessity, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday said that mere establishment of a CCC would not be enough if it remains inert, and is implemented only on paper.

The CCC must be robust, people-friendly, deft and iron-handed to handle cyber crimes, and also insulated from external intrusion, the court added.

Citing the government order dated April 9, 2025, the court said: “This order establishes the CCC, but mere establishment would not be enough with the growing menace of cyber crimes. This CCC should not be a mere edifice of bureaucracy, but a beacon heralding a new dawn in the fight against cyber crime. Giving it teeth would make the CCC emerge as a new-age antidote for new-age crimes. Therefore, it must be robustly fortified.” Justice M Nagaprasanna made these observations after developments were placed on record by amicus curiae BN Jagadeesha for implementing directions issued by court in a case in April 2025, for the establishment of a CCC to tackle cyber crimes and strengthen cybersecurity.

The court stated that officers on duty at CCC must serve without disruption of frequent transfers. It also directed the DGP of the unit to submit his report through amicus curiae on September 24, showing progress in investigation of cyber crimes or the integration of all IT cases. It is their duty to ensure transparency, the court added.