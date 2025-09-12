UGCET: Final round seat allotment results announced

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the results of the third and final round of UGCET seat allotment for engineering and other UGCET courses. Executive Director H Prasanna said candidates allotted seats must compulsorily join their colleges, as no further choice options will be available.

Students who have not yet paid their fees must do so by 2.30 pm on September 13. They must also download the seat confirmation letter by 5.30 pm the same day and report to their allotted colleges. KEA clarified that final results for medical, dental and AYUSH courses will be published after the MCC allotment process.

Till then, students have been advised to wait and 14,940 engineering and 413 architecture seats that remained unallotted have been handed over to respective colleges.

Any seats still left vacant will be transferred to colleges. Students allotted seats in engineering or other courses can still participate in later rounds of medical and dental seat allotments by paying a caution deposit. If allotted, candidates will be permitted to take admission in medical courses.