Bengaluru taxi driver takes Pune resident for a ride, steals Rs 1.15 lakh from phone

BENGALURU: A Pune man’s ride in the city cost him Rs 1.15 lakh. It's obviously not the cab fare, but the price he paid for carelessly revealing his phone password to the cab driver.

The driver, who noticed the password, stole the phone when the customer stopped midway to relieve himself and transferred Rs 1.15 lakh into his account. Later, posing as a police officer, the driver threatened to share the customer’s private photos if more money was not paid.

The victim, Vineet Priyadarshi (39), stated in his police complaint that he hired a cab around 7 pm on August 17 from Sathanur village to Marathahalli. The cab aggregator app mentioned the cab driver’s name as John, but he was picked up by Sushanth SH.

The driver stopped the vehicle midway without completing the journey and collected Rs 591 via online payment. After repeated requests, he took the victim towards Bagalur.

When Vineet went to relieve himself, leaving his mobile phone charging in the cab, the driver fled from the spot. The driver, who had observed the phone’s unlock pattern and UPI PIN as Vineet was sitting next to him, transferred Rs 1.15 lakh through online transactions and IMPS from two bank accounts.