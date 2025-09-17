Logistics firm BlackBuck’s exit from Bengaluru ORR sparks outrage over city’s crumbling infrastructure

BENGALURU: Logistics firm BlackBuck has announced its decision to exit Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru, citing poor infrastructure and traffic congestion that leads to a 1.5-hour commute one way for employees.

Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and former Infosys CFO T.V. Mohandas Pai have also cautioned the government over the deteriorating conditions.

Rajesh Yabaji, CEO and Co-Founder of BlackBuck, a logistics firm operating from ORR near Bellandur, posted about the decision to exit on his social media platform ‘X’ on Tuesday. The post soon went viral.

“ORR (Bellandur) has been our ‘office + home’ for the last 9 years. But it’s now very, very hard to continue here. We have decided to move out,” Yabaji wrote.

The CEO also stated that it takes an average of 1.5 hours for his colleagues to commute one way to the office. “Roads full of potholes & dust, coupled with lowest intent to get them rectified — didn’t see any of this changing in the next 5 years,” he added.

T.V. Mohandas Pai, who has repeatedly called out the Karnataka government and the previous Municipal Corporation for mismanaging city infrastructure, commented on the logistics firm’s move.