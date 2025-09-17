Logistics firm BlackBuck’s exit from Bengaluru ORR sparks outrage over city’s crumbling infrastructure

BENGALURU: Logistics firm BlackBuck has announced its decision to exit Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru, citing poor infrastructure and traffic congestion that leads to a 1.5-hour commute one way for employees.
Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and former Infosys CFO T.V. Mohandas Pai have also cautioned the government over the deteriorating conditions.
Rajesh Yabaji, CEO and Co-Founder of BlackBuck, a logistics firm operating from ORR near Bellandur, posted about the decision to exit on his social media platform ‘X’ on Tuesday. The post soon went viral.
“ORR (Bellandur) has been our ‘office + home’ for the last 9 years. But it’s now very, very hard to continue here. We have decided to move out,” Yabaji wrote.
The CEO also stated that it takes an average of 1.5 hours for his colleagues to commute one way to the office. “Roads full of potholes & dust, coupled with lowest intent to get them rectified — didn’t see any of this changing in the next 5 years,” he added.
T.V. Mohandas Pai, who has repeatedly called out the Karnataka government and the previous Municipal Corporation for mismanaging city infrastructure, commented on the logistics firm’s move.
Taking to social media, he wrote: “Big big failure of governance in Bengaluru. Minister @DKShivakumar please see, cos are moving out of ORR. Situation beyond hope. Please intervene @GBAChiefComm @CMofKarnataka @PriyankKharge @PCMohanMP.”
Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, who had previously highlighted the poor road infrastructure to the government, also took note of the development and joined Pai in cautioning the authorities.
In her reply to Pai’s post on ‘X’, she said, “This is serious. Emergency measures needed to fix these issues @DKShivakumar.”
The development has provided an opportunity for the principal opposition BJP to lash out at the government. The party did not let the issue go, as R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, took a dig at Congress through social media.
“Once India’s Silicon Valley, today sinking under Congress’ neglect! BlackBuck moving out of Bellandur because of pathetic road infra exposes the reality of CM @siddaramaiah & DCM @DKShivakumar’s so-called Brand Bengaluru. Investors fleeing, Entrepreneurs frustrated, Citizens suffering daily,” Ashoka wrote on ‘X’.
He further added, “Congress = Corruption, Chaos & Collapse. Time to save Bengaluru from this disaster! #CongressFailsBengaluru.”
Saddened by the development, the Greater Bengaluru IT Companies and Industries Association (GBITCIA) has urged the state government to improve infrastructure, metro connectivity and other facilities.
“We will try to pursue the firm not to leave the city,” said Krishna Kumar Gowda, General Secretary, GBITCIA.