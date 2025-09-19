Relocating, not moving out of Bengaluru, says BlackBuck

BENGALURU: Two days after the decision to exit Outer Ring Road (ORR), Bellandur, citing potholes, dust and traffic delaying staff reaching the workplace, logistics firm BlackBuck has announced it is not leaving the city, and only relocating from ORR.

As per a release, the firm has refuted reports that it is moving out of Bengaluru. “We are only relocating within the city to a different location, which will facilitate easy commute for our employees. As we do this, we want to reiterate that a large part of operations would continue to happen on ORR, hence we will continue to seek help from the authorities concerned to enable infrastructure improvements to facilitate smooth business operations,” the firm stated.

“We will not only continue to remain in the city of Bengaluru, but will also expand our footprint here. Bengaluru is home for us and as always, we continue to remain committed to relay our needs and issues to the relevant government authorities and seek support to get them resolved.”

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Tushar Giri Nath inspected the troubled stretch of ORR from Silk Board Junction to Hebbal Junction.

He later said, “In order to relieve traffic congestion in the city, officials were instructed to close potholes, carry out road surface repair work, develop junctions, carry out white-topping work, take measures to prevent water from stagnating on roads and keep roads idle where Metro work is being carried out.”

Metro, BWSSB, Bescom should restore roads after work, and if the surface is damaged or has potholes, they should carry out repair work themselves, Giri Nath further added.