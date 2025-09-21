Over 50 officials trapped in eight months: Lokayukta court slams entrenched corruption in Bengaluru offices

BENGALURU: The judge of the Special Court for Lokayukta Cases, K M Radhakrishna, noted that the trapping of over 50 government officers within just eight months in Bengaluru Urban district serves as a stark testament to how the lawless have entrenched themselves in public offices.

The court made these observations while rejecting the bail petition filed by Dr S Ramanuja, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Appeals-6), who was trapped while accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe from the wife of a doctor for passing the order to waive off the GST.

Stating that no one can expect to work in the public offices without paying the illegal gratification to the corrupt officials, the court observed. Still, some people are there to express sympathy towards these corrupt officials, because they also have paid money to get their positions in the first place.

“We are not thinking about how the middle class, poor and helpless people who are struggling for their livelihood are becoming the victims and losing hope in the system. In other words, the cancerous seed of corruption is going to kill the very constitutional object. Therefore, it is time for every one of us to introspect and realise the responsibility to put an end to this menace”, the court observed.