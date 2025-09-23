Green Bengaluru programme continues under GBA, five corporations to share sapling planting targets

BENGALURU: Following the split of BBMP, the Green Bengaluru programme initiated by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, will be implemented by the five new corporations under the GBA.

In the 2025 budget, a target of planting 5 lakh saplings was set. As of now, 84,100 saplings have been planted. However, which corporation will plant the largest number of saplings in their respective limits is yet to be decided. Sources said that, depending on the availability of space and requisition, the numbers will be split. The budget allocation for the forest cell of the then BBMP was Rs 51.69 crore.

According to an official, 8.1 lakh saplings have been planted across the city since 2021 to help it maintain its Garden City reputation. A total of 19,313 trees were axed for development in this period.

The current phase assigns planting responsibilities to the newly formed corporations. As of this phase, 4,15,900 saplings still need to be planted. After assessing area availability, the need, and demand, each corporation’s share will be determined, and they will be authorised to float tenders and issue work orders.