SIT, the new norm to probe ‘important’ cases in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The State government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the 2023 alleged voter theft case at the Aland Assembly in Kalaburagi. The case was being investigated by the CID after an FIR was registered by the Electoral Registration Officer, Aland in February 2023 till it was handed over to SIT last weekend.

The constitution of SIT to investigate complex, ‘sensitive’ and ‘politically important’ cases is not new to this government, but the ‘trend’ of rolling out a team of officers to investigate every such case is a setback to the mandate and sanctity of the CID, which was created as a niche investigating wing (then Corps of Detectives) of the Karnataka police.

The concept of an SIT was rolled out in the mid and late 90s for very few and selective cases. The objective was to cull out a team of police officers and task them with special investigation, away from their regular duties of law and order till the completion of the investigation. SIT, the setting up of which is the government’s prerogative, has now become a routine affair.

“Officers are handpicked for various reasons such as domain knowledge, expertise, knack of investigation, track record. Trust plays a major role in cherry-picking the team,” said some retired police officers, who didn’t wish to be named.

“It also puts the team under the spotlight and pressure, and in extremely sensitive cases, it can be a test of their integrity. Investigation is a subtle art but requires a certain aptitude and courage to make it a fool-proof case that can withstand the scrutiny of the courts,” they added.