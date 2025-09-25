Nagamohan commission winds up abruptly as Karnataka govt withdraws staff, vehicles

BENGALURU: Justice HN Nagamohan Das Inquiry Commission that probed the alleged 40% commission and irregularities in BBMP civil works wound up abruptly as the government withdrew facilities, including staff and vehicles.

The Commission had submitted its report on August 30 and sought an extension up to September 30. But the member secretary following the direction of the commission’s chairman has written to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department on September 22 that the inquiry commission will be winding up on September 23.

The Commission of Inquiry has been providing the details required by the Chairman and members of the committee formed to hand over the confidential files of the investigation and submit a compliance report on the investigation report.

A proposal was submitted to the government to provide staff and facilities and extend the period up to September 30 in order to complete the work of the Inquiry Commission, the letter said. Since there was no action to provide alternative arrangements but the staff and the vehicles were withdrawn the commission will be wound up, it clarified.