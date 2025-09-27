Goods worth Rs 5 crore destroyed in handicraft store blaze in Malleshwaram

BENGALURU: A major fire broke out at a handicraft store on Pipeline Road in Malleshwaram police station limits early Friday morning. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The police said the fire started around 2.30 am due to a suspected electrical short circuit on the ground floor and spread to the first floor. Four worker, who were sleeping in the ground floor, escaped in the nick of time.

The blaze also spread to three apartments in a neighbouring building. Locals alerted the fire and emergency services. It is said that goods worth around Rs 5 crore were destroyed and adjacent buildings were damaged in the fire.

The police said a case has been registered. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visited the spot.