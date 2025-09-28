Bengaluru

2,747 students get degrees at St Joseph university’s convocation

Of the graduating students, 2,009 were undergraduates and 738 postgraduates.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot hands over a degree certificate to a student of St Joseph’s University on Saturday
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot hands over a degree certificate to a student of St Joseph’s University on Saturday Photo | special arrangement
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: St Joseph’s University conducted its second convocation on Saturday, with 2,747 students graduating this year. The event began with a procession of rank holders and awardees and was presided over by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar and IISER Thiruvananthapuram Director J N Moorthy were the chief guests.

Of the graduating students, 2,009 were undergraduates and 738 postgraduates. The university recognised 143 rank holders -- 99 from undergraduate and 44 from postgraduate programmes. Forty special prizes were also given to achievers in academics, sports, NCC and co-curricular activities. Minister Sudhakar said, “Opportunities don’t come to our doorsteps. We need to run behind the opportunities, make the best possible chances and see how we can progress in this competitive world.”

In his presidential remarks, the governor reminded students of their civic responsibilities. “Respect your teachers and parents -- they have shaped your success. Always remain grateful to them and contribute to building a developed nation,” he said.

The convocation also marked the university’s 143rd year since its establishment in 1882.

St Joseph’s University

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com