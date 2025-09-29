Passengers demand more short loop trains on different routes in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The short-loop Metro service between Baiyapanahalli and Majestic stations during peak hours is not serving its purpose and it can be used on other stretches, say Metro commuters.

The service was started by the BMRCL in February 2024 and was reviewed in June 2024. BMRCL officials admitted that though the number of passengers increased, they have not had a relook at it.

“These services are good to carry the extra rush of passengers from Baiyapanahalli, but deboarding everyone at Majestic and going back on the same route again is not feasible. This is because the next train that reaches Majestic is already full and all the deboarded passengers cannot be accommodated in one train,” said Sumalatha L, a commuter.

“Many a times, I have not been able to board trains on the Purple Line. I would be running late to office, but still I won’t be able to climb on to them. The short-loop service should be from Majestic to Challaghatta. It should be extended to the Green and upcoming lines,” suggested Somesh P, a corporate employee.

“I don’t understand how BMRCL can think that peak hour rush is along just one route. They need to study properly and travel during peak hours in all directions to understand the plight of passengers. Revenue and hiking ticket fares are not their only task,” said Shobhana R, a software professional.

The BMRCL communications team said the decision to add more trains depends on the operations and finance teams. At present, they see no rise in passenger volume, said the spokesperson.