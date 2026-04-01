Find inspiration within yourself, especially on difficult days, says singer Shilpa Rao

There’s no experience that can fully prepare you for a new song. I still feel like a student. I’m constantly learning. Every song demands a new mindset and fresh effort,” says National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao, as she approaches two decades in music. Speaking ahead of her now-cancelled Bengaluru concert, which was scheduled for April 5, Rao notes that the city has always been more than just another stop on the tour circuit. “We were approaching this concert very differently – the setlist was varied and spanned multiple languages. Audiences would have enjoyed the songs in a completely different way,” she says.

Even as the concert stands cancelled due to ‘unforeseen reasons’, her connection with the city remains unchanged. “The audience here sing along and request songs – it’s the energy that uplifts you as a performer,” she shares.

With superhits like Khuda Jaane, Mudhi Mudhi Ittefaq Se, Jazba, Kar Chalna Shuru Tu, Chuttamalle, Kaavaalaa and more people-favourites under her belt, Rao believes her versatility across genres and languages stems from one core principle: listening. “To be able to sing different kinds of music, you need to listen to different kinds of music first. It begins with having an open mind. Years of listening, researching and attending concerts help broaden your musical horizon,” she explains.