Bengaluru PG owner fined Rs 40,000 for littering

BENGALURU: Paying guest (PG) accommodations in Bengaluru have come under scrutiny after several facilities were found violating solid waste management rules and dumping mixed waste in public spaces.

The action follows a recent incident in SG Palya, Bengaluru South, where a PG facility was caught littering by marshals and engineers of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML). Authorities imposed a penalty of Rs 40,000 on the PG owner.

Officials said PG accommodations generating over 100 kg of waste per day or operating in buildings larger than 5,000 sqft are classified as bulk waste generators and must appoint authorised vendors to manage and clear their waste.

“Following such incidents, top BSWML officials directed field teams to inspect PG facilities for compliance. If they continue to dump mixed waste in public areas or drains, not only will penalties be imposed, but their trade licences may also be suspended. The health wing of the corporation will be alerted,” an official said.