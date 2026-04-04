FKCCI meet to facilitate farmer-industry link

BENGALURU: The Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI), in association with the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), is planning to organise its first ‘Global Agri-tech Summit 2026’ from April 24 to 26 in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds.

FKCCI President Uma Reddy said that the intent of the summit is to connect the farmers with the industries.

“Industry participation is limited to a few products in agriculture. We intend to bridge the gap and bring together farmers, agritech startups, industry leaders, researchers and policymakers on one platform. Farmers have many problems where the industry can pitch in and develop solutions to address them, thereby developing agriculture,” Uma Reddy said.

She said the summit will feature advanced technologies like AI, drone-based monitoring, precision farming tools, smart irrigation systems and modern food processing techniques. Uma said that there would be over 200 stalls and that the technologies intend to improve agri efficiency, cut down costs and increase income for the farming community.

UAS Vice-Chancellor Dr S V Suresha said that the farming community need to use technology and said, “There are many developments in agriculture like solar-operated tractors, driverless tractors, drone sprayers, etc., which have minimised the labour needed. At the same time, irrespective of big or small farmers, the farming community is facing problems and that need solutions developed by the industries.”