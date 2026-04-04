IPL frenzy: Look your best at RCB's next!

With the Chinnaswamy Stadium set for the high-energy battle between RCB and CSK on Sunday, fans are plotting how to turn their jerseys into match-day style statements. Think oversized silhouettes with tucked waists, sarees, fusion skirts with delicate jewellery or denim combos that walk the line between sporty and chic. Whether you’re heading to the stadium or watching live from home, styling it the right way can elevate your match-day experience.
Wearing a jersey is a statement of belonging and celebs like Sydney Sweeney and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been spotted styling theirs effortlessly, proving that sportswear can double as a full-on fashion moment. “Much like the IPL has become a cultural phenomenon, jerseys signal mood and regional pride. Relaxed fits lend themselves perfectly to oversized gender-fluid silhouettes dominating street wear. Breathable and sweat-friendly fabrics make them ideal for the city’s now warm weather,” says Archita Shenoy, a fashion -lifestyle content creator.
Half-tuck is her go-to trick. “It turns an oversized, casual piece into something sharp. Pair it with a statement bottom and the look feels cursed without much effort. Adding a knot can turn a jersey into a chic crop top which works best with high-waist pants or lehenga skirts, giving the outfit a fresh vibe,” says Archita.
Vrushab Prakash, an IT analyst and RCB fan, explains how the jersey connects him to the city and its energy. “When I put on that jersey, I’m representing the energy and the unwavering ‘Ee Sala Cup Nammde’ hope of the city,” he effuses. For him, customisation is what makes the jersey feel truly personal. “I tailor mine with my lucky number and name.”
Content creator Sneha Shenoy focuses on style, proving that small choices can make a huge difference. Biggest mistakes, Sneha warns, are overcomplicating the outfit or hiding the jersey under layers. “Wearing a jacket over the jersey? For the love of the game, don’t do that! Jersey deserves to be seen. Layering it just defeats the purpose,” she says, sharing her mantra: keep it sharp and comfortable.
Even if customisation is not an option, pins and badges or subtle tucks can make it feel personal while letting bold reds and gold shine. Fashion content creator Avanthika Babu approaches jerseys with a focus on versatility and chic styling. She experiments with casual streetwear and fusion combinations to make her match-day fit stand out. “Wide-legged or baggy jeans instantly lift the look and give it a relaxed, street-style edge. Slightly tuck the jersey in at the waist or lean fully into the oversized aesthetics,” she suggests.
Sneha adds that comfort is just as important as style, especially during a four-hour match. Revealing her little ritual, she shares that she customises her jersey with her name and number. “It costs a bit, but it never feel like wasted money. When it comes to RCB, it’s more like investing in an experience. I even got one customised for my three-month-old niece for her naming ceremony,” she shares.
Babu also shares a tip for blending sporty and traditional elements seamlessly. Pairing a jersey with a white skirt, delicate Indo-western jewellery or a waist chain, she says, can create a unique look perfect for match days. From dramatic reveals under rival jerseys to pairing them with skirts, denim or sequinned pieces, accessories such as bold jewellery, statement belts and playful footwear help fans put together outfits that feel intentional.