IPL frenzy: Look your best at RCB's next!

With the Chinnaswamy Stadium set for the high-energy battle between RCB and CSK on Sunday, fans are plotting how to turn their jerseys into match-day style statements. Think oversized silhouettes with tucked waists, sarees, fusion skirts with delicate jewellery or denim combos that walk the line between sporty and chic. Whether you’re heading to the stadium or watching live from home, styling it the right way can elevate your match-day experience.

Wearing a jersey is a statement of belonging and celebs like Sydney Sweeney and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been spotted styling theirs effortlessly, proving that sportswear can double as a full-on fashion moment. “Much like the IPL has become a cultural phenomenon, jerseys signal mood and regional pride. Relaxed fits lend themselves perfectly to oversized gender-fluid silhouettes dominating street wear. Breathable and sweat-friendly fabrics make them ideal for the city’s now warm weather,” says Archita Shenoy, a fashion -lifestyle content creator.

Half-tuck is her go-to trick. “It turns an oversized, casual piece into something sharp. Pair it with a statement bottom and the look feels cursed without much effort. Adding a knot can turn a jersey into a chic crop top which works best with high-waist pants or lehenga skirts, giving the outfit a fresh vibe,” says Archita.