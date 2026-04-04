Karnataka govt delaying Bengaluru suburban rail project: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

BENGALURU: Of the 57 acres of land for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project’s (BSRP) Corridor-4 (Heelalige – Rajankunte), only 7.8 acres have been acquired by Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE), which is under the state government and that’s the reason for the delay in completion of the project, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

On the progress of BSRP, he said approval has been granted for a 148.17-km stretch at a cost Rs 15,767 crore with 20% funding each by the Union and state governments, and 60% through borrowings. The project has incurred an expenditure of Rs 2,659 crore.

Vaishnav said alignment plans for Corridor-1 (Sampige) between KSR Bengaluru City and Devanahalli (41.4 km) have been approved and the state government has initiated the land acquisition process. “Shifting of S&T (Signalling and Telecommunication) and electrical utilities has also been taken up,” he said.

Vaishnaw said the land acquisition for the 25-km Baiyyappanahalli–Chikkabanavara corridor has been completed. To build stations, separate contracts have been awarded, he said. The state government has launched the land acquisition process for the 35.5-km Kengeri–Whitefield corridor. “Shifting of S&T and electrical utilities has also been taken up,” he said, adding that land acquisition process is on for the 46-km Heelalige–Rajankunte corridor.