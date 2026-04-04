Man found hanging in Bengaluru's Cubbon Park

BENGALURU: The body of a man from West Bengal was found hanging from a tree in Cubbon Park on Friday morning. Suresh, the deceased, went missing on Thursday and his family members filed a complaint with HSR Layout police the same day.

He worked at a cell phone repair shop on SJP Road. “The body was found by morning walkers. The deceased might be in his late 20s. Based on an ID card from his pocket, the police informed his family members.

The reasons for his suicide are being ascertained,” a police officer said.

The police suspect that Suresh might have taken his life after the park was closed for visitors.

Suicide Prevention helpline

Tele MANAS counsellors at:14416 (OR) 1800-89-14416