Two drug addicts attacks rehab centre owner, rob auto driver in Bengaluru; One held

BENGALURU: The Bagalur police arrested one of the two men who had escaped after attacking the owner of a rehabilitation centre at Haralur in HSR Layout on March 1. The duo had later robbed an auto driver. Both the accused were drug addicts and admitted to the rehabilitation centre.

The accused used the mobile phone of the centre’s owner and booked an autorickshaw through an app. Enroute, they attacked and robbed the driver of his auto and other valuables. Of the two accused, Khanish (24), from Jonnahalli in Devanahalli taluk, was arrested from the same rehabilitation centre. Search for the other accused is on.

The duo boarded the auto at Huskuru near Electronic City and headed towards KIADB Industrial Area at Jonnahalli. They attacked the driver with a knife and robbed him of valuables. The auto driver later filed a police complaint. The accused had sold the auto for Rs 5,000 in Malur taluk, Kolar district. Through technical leads, the police arrested Khanish from the rehab centre on March 25 as he had returned after the robbery.

The police recovered goods worth around Rs 3.2 lakh, including the auto, two mobile phones of the driver and one mobile phone of the rehab centre’s owner.