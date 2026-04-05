A brush with difference

BENGALURU: What began as a deeply personal journey of healing has today evolved into a growing, inclusive platform for artists with disabilities across India. Art from the Heart, founded by Sravani Ramachandran, is not just an exhibition. It is a space where art speaks louder than limitations.

Ramachandran’s journey with art started after a near-fatal accident in 2011 that resulted in a spinal cord injury. With long hours of recovery and limited mobility, she turned to painting as a way to cope. Initially, art was a distraction from pain. Over time, what began as therapy transformed into a source of confidence, purpose, and eventually, a larger vision.

That vision took shape when she encountered artists with disabilities at Chitra Santhe. Among them was a visually impaired artist whose work left a lasting impact. Someone who has never seen colour yet creates art deeply moved her and strengthened her resolve to create a dedicated platform. At a time when such spaces were limited, she felt compelled to build one herself.

The first edition of Art from the Heart began with just 12 artists. Today, in its fourth edition, the exhibition has expanded to include around 40 artists, with nearly 50 participants including collectives and young creators. The upcoming exhibition will be held at Devaraj Urs Gallery at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, on April 4 and 5.

The exhibition features a wide range of artistic expressions including oil paintings, acrylics, watercolours, ink work, mandala art, and handcrafted pieces. What sets it apart is not just the diversity of mediums, but the diversity of lived experiences behind each artwork.Participating artists include individuals with hearing and speech impairments, autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, and other neurological conditions.