A brush with difference

BENGALURU: What began as a deeply personal journey of healing has today evolved into a growing, inclusive platform for artists with disabilities across India. Art from the Heart, founded by Sravani Ramachandran, is not just an exhibition. It is a space where art speaks louder than limitations.
Ramachandran’s journey with art started after a near-fatal accident in 2011 that resulted in a spinal cord injury. With long hours of recovery and limited mobility, she turned to painting as a way to cope. Initially, art was a distraction from pain. Over time, what began as therapy transformed into a source of confidence, purpose, and eventually, a larger vision.
That vision took shape when she encountered artists with disabilities at Chitra Santhe. Among them was a visually impaired artist whose work left a lasting impact. Someone who has never seen colour yet creates art deeply moved her and strengthened her resolve to create a dedicated platform. At a time when such spaces were limited, she felt compelled to build one herself.
The first edition of Art from the Heart began with just 12 artists. Today, in its fourth edition, the exhibition has expanded to include around 40 artists, with nearly 50 participants including collectives and young creators. The upcoming exhibition will be held at Devaraj Urs Gallery at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, on April 4 and 5.
The exhibition features a wide range of artistic expressions including oil paintings, acrylics, watercolours, ink work, mandala art, and handcrafted pieces. What sets it apart is not just the diversity of mediums, but the diversity of lived experiences behind each artwork.Participating artists include individuals with hearing and speech impairments, autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, and other neurological conditions.
Some paint with their hands, others with their feet, and a few with their mouths, each work reflecting determination and creativity.
Ramachandran says the platform is intentionally inclusive. Judging art across such varied experiences can be difficult, so her focus remains on giving as many artists as possible an opportunity to showcase their work. This ensures that the exhibition remains open, accessible, and representative.
Beyond the display of art, Art from the Heart has become a space for connection and growth. Artists not only sell their work but also gain confidence and visibility. Many have gone on to receive commissioned projects, collaborate with fellow artists, and participate in other exhibitions. For some, selling their first artwork becomes a turning point, proving themselves that people perceive them more than their disabilities but for the artist in them who can create something which others cannot.
The initiative also highlights the importance of financial independence. While some artists are employed, others rely on such platforms as a source of income. By directly connecting artists with buyers, the exhibition allows them to monetise their work while gaining recognition. Over time, the initiative has expanded beyond annual exhibitions. Collaborations with public spaces such as malls have helped increase visibility and reach wider audiences. These efforts have opened up more opportunities for artists to engage with the public and sustain their creative journeys.
Despite its growth, the initiative was initially entirely funded by Ramachandran’s family and friends, and continues to rely largely on their support, along with contributions from a few private companies. With greater backing, she hopes to assist artists with travel and accommodation, while also expanding the scale of the exhibition to reach more participants across the country.
Looking ahead, Ramachandran envisions Art from the Heart growing into a larger national platform, featuring over 100 artists and building stronger collaborations with organisations and corporates. She also hopes to reach artists in rural areas who may not yet have access to such platforms.
At its core, the initiative is about changing perception. People with disabilities, she says, want to be recognised for who they are and what they can create. Through Art from the Heart, she hopes audiences will look beyond disability and see the talent, effort, and individuality of each artist.
In a world that often focuses on limitations, Ramachandran asks you to clean that tainted glass of your window and see the artists for the works that they have created and the quiet strength of those who continue to create despite challenges.