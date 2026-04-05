Greater Bengaluru Authority chief tells officials to impose fines on those encroaching footpaths

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao instructed officials to take action against those who have encroached upon footpaths along Old Madras Road by imposing fines and clearing the encroachments, while also ensuring the development of smooth and accessible pedestrian pathways.

He gave the instructions during an inspection conducted on Saturday during along Old Madras Road, from Swami Vivekananda Metro Station to Ulsoor Lake, within the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation.

He directed that teams be deployed to undertake mass cleaning drives on footpaths. Officials were also instructed to repair damaged slabs and curb stones on footpaths to facilitate smooth pedestrian movement.

“It was noticed that waste was being dumped at a damaged portion of the MEG compound wall on Old Madras Road. Near the Anjaneya Temple, footpaths had been encroached upon by a nursery, a granite shop and along Murphy Road,” he said.

Commissioner Rajendra Cholan of the Central City Corporation instructed officials to install information boards to keep the public informed about the ongoing projects at Ulsoor Lake in the corporation limits. “Ulsoor Lake, spread across 106 acres, is undergoing comprehensive development at a cost of Rs 33.50 crore. The Executive Engineer informed that the works will be completed before the monsoon,” he said and added the construction of a bridge connecting the adjoining park to the lake is nearly complete.