Quenching Belagavi’s ‘Pyaas’

BELAGAVI: The summer of 2016 left many villages parched and people struggled for drinking water in Belagavi district. That was when a small group of youngsters chose not to wait for help, and decided to find a solution to the crisis. That led to the creation of Pyaas Foundation, a people-driven movement that has become an inspiring example of rural water conservation in North Karnataka.
What started as a conversation among seven like-minded alumni of St Paul’s School in Belagavi soon turned into action. Within 15 minutes, the group mobilised Rs 60,000 and started supplying drinking water to people through tankers. They soon realised that their effort will not be a permanent solution. “We understood that water supply through tankers was only a temporary relief and a permanent solution had to be found,” said Dr Madhav Prabhu, president of Pyaas.
The group shifted its focus from crisis management to sustainable water conservation, embarking on a mission to revive traditional water sources that once sustained the region.
Reviving lakes and wells
Though Belagavi has many lakes and wells, most of them have dried up due to neglect, silt and encroachment.
Pyaas started working on rejuvenation of those lakes and wells. Till now, it has successfully restored 14 lakes and five ancient wells in the district. Work is on to rejuvenate a lake at Halshiwadi village in Khanapur taluk and a well at Nazar Camp in Belagavi.
Pyaas’ most prominent projects are at Prabhu Nagar in Khanapur taluk, Bailwad and Bhavihal in Bailhongal taluk, Macche, Mannikeri, Sulaga, Aralikatti and Mannikeri in Belagavi taluk, and Nagarmunoli and Kittur in Chikkodi taluk. These projects now help recharge groundwater, support agriculture, and provide drinking water to people.
Dhobi Ghat lake
The Dhobi Ghat project in Belagavi stands out as a symbol of innovation and determination. Before restoration, it was just a garbage dump. Pyaas created its first man-made lake on two acres of land here. This water body now supports local biodiversity. This transformation changed people’s view on the potential of abandoned spaces.
Seasonal strategy
Pyaas follows a practical and effective work cycle. Post-monsoon to early summer is the peak execution period. Lakes are desilted and deepened when water levels are low. Natural recharge systems are strengthened before the onset of monsoon. This ensures maximum water retention and groundwater recharge.
Nala rejuvenation
Pyaas has a new project to restore a 6km nala (channel) that passes through the Camp area in Belagavi. After removing silt from the nala, a rainwater harvesting system will be built. Green vegetation corridors will be developed along the nala, providing habitat for birds and small animals. Efforts will be made to introduce boating to integrate ecology with recreation.
Moat revival
Another project, which is being planned, is to rejuvenate the historic moat around the Belagavi Fort. Since the property is under the custody of the Defence Ministry, Pyaas is waiting for clearance for this project.
“These projects are large and need cooperation from the government as well as people. We are confident that they will not only help beautify Belagavi city, but also strengthen the ecosystem,” Dr Prabhu said.
Public trust
Pyaas attributes its achievements to public trust. Registered under the cooperative department, it has ensured transparency in its operations. The group’s credibility has encouraged donors, corporates and organisations to support its initiatives financially and technically.
What began with a handful of classmates has now grown into a structured organisation with committed leadership and volunteers.
Pyaas office-bearers
Dr Madhav Prabhu, president; Abhimanyu Daga, vice-president; Preeti Kore; Doddwad, secretary; Avdhut Samant, joint secretary; and Deepak Oulkar, Laxmikant, Suryakant Hindalgekar and Rohan Kulkarni, directors.