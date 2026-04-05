Quenching Belagavi’s ‘Pyaas’

BELAGAVI: The summer of 2016 left many villages parched and people struggled for drinking water in Belagavi district. That was when a small group of youngsters chose not to wait for help, and decided to find a solution to the crisis. That led to the creation of Pyaas Foundation, a people-driven movement that has become an inspiring example of rural water conservation in North Karnataka.

What started as a conversation among seven like-minded alumni of St Paul’s School in Belagavi soon turned into action. Within 15 minutes, the group mobilised Rs 60,000 and started supplying drinking water to people through tankers. They soon realised that their effort will not be a permanent solution. “We understood that water supply through tankers was only a temporary relief and a permanent solution had to be found,” said Dr Madhav Prabhu, president of Pyaas.

The group shifted its focus from crisis management to sustainable water conservation, embarking on a mission to revive traditional water sources that once sustained the region.

Reviving lakes and wells

Though Belagavi has many lakes and wells, most of them have dried up due to neglect, silt and encroachment.

Pyaas started working on rejuvenation of those lakes and wells. Till now, it has successfully restored 14 lakes and five ancient wells in the district. Work is on to rejuvenate a lake at Halshiwadi village in Khanapur taluk and a well at Nazar Camp in Belagavi.

Pyaas’ most prominent projects are at Prabhu Nagar in Khanapur taluk, Bailwad and Bhavihal in Bailhongal taluk, Macche, Mannikeri, Sulaga, Aralikatti and Mannikeri in Belagavi taluk, and Nagarmunoli and Kittur in Chikkodi taluk. These projects now help recharge groundwater, support agriculture, and provide drinking water to people.