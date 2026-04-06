17 months on, Bengaluru city outskirts still await Cauvery water

BENGALURU: Even 17 months after the commissioning of the Cauvery fifth stage to supply drinking water to 110 villages on the periphery of Bengaluru, many villages are still waiting for Cauvery.

While the government claims that the water is supplied to 100 out of the 110 villages, residents say otherwise and worry that they have to go without Cauvery water this summer too.

When a question was raised by MLA Suresh Kumar on the status of water supply to all these villages during the Assembly session, which got over recently, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said that water supply is delayed in only 10 villages.

In the Mahadevapura zone, these are Varthur, Balagere, Sorahunase, Gunjur, and Panathur. In the Byatarayanapura zone, they are Kattigenahalli, Srinivasapura, Bellahalli, Thirumenahalli, and Chokkanahalli.

Speaking to TNIE, civic activist and co-founder of Varthur Rising, Jagadisha Reddy said, “Government’s claim that the works of supplying Cauvery water in 100 out of 110 villages are completed is far from the truth. Water pipe laying, testing, and laying of underground sewer are not completed in many villages.”