Complete census enumeration: Bengaluru Central City Corporation chief to citizens

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) Commissioner Rajendra Cholan took up the Self Census-2027 process by submitting his details online on Saturday. He appealed to citizens to take part in the Self Census.

“For the first time, Census of India 2027 is being conducted in digital format. Citizens within the jurisdiction of BCCC can complete the self-enumeration process easily in a simple digital format, using a mobile phone or computer through the web portal https://se.census.gov.in between April 1 and April 15,” Cholan said, adding that the process can be completed within 10-15 minutes.

“Citizens are requested to actively participate in the self-enumeration process and contribute towards improving housing, infrastructure and public services in Bengaluru city,” he said.

Officials, staff must collaborate

Cholan, who held a meeting regarding Census-2027 here on Sunday, said preparations are under way to train enumerators at centres across assembly constituencies. He said teams of 10 supervisory officers are formed under revenue officers for each training centre.

The meeting was attended by charge officers, additional charge officers, technical assistants, executive engineers, assistant executive engineers, revenue officers, assistant revenue officers, assessors, revenue inspectors, revenue supervisors, data entry operators, and other staff appointed for census duties.