Hoax bomb threat disrupts Delhi-bound IndiGo flight at Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU: Passengers on an IndiGo flight heading to Delhi from Bengaluru were evacuated at Kempegowda International Airport after a passenger found a bomb threat note in the aircraft lavatory on Saturday evening. The incident caused panic among passengers, and after a thorough search by airport officials, the threat was later declared to be a hoax.

The jurisdictional Bengaluru International Airport police said that an on board passenger using the lavatory found a piece of tissue paper with a message indicating the presence of explosives on the flight.

The passenger immediately alerted the cabin crew, who informed the pilot. The pilot then alerted air traffic control (ATC). , following which all the passengers on board were evacuated. Airport Security officials including bomb detection squad conducted a thorough check of the aircraft.

As no explosives or suspicious items were found, officials declared the threat a hoax. The flight later departed for Delhi. A case has been registered at the police station, and further investigation is underway.