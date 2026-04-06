Truck driver booked for drunken driving hangs self in seized truck in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old truck driver ended his life by hanging inside the truck near JP Nagar traffic police station on Saturday night. Earlier in the night, he had been caught for driving under the influence of alcohol and his truck had been seized. Fearing legal consequences, he might have ended his life under the influence of alcohol, the police suspected. The deceased, Shanmuga (26), hailed from Tamil Nadu.

Shanmuga was intercepted by the JP Nagar traffic police during a routine drunk-and-drive check on Outer Ring Road near JP Nagar around 11.15pm. He was driving a Tamil Nadu-registered truck loaded with goods. His breathalyser test came positive for drunk driving, the vehicle was seized, and a notice was issued to him.

After seizure, the truck was parked on the main road near the JP Nagar traffic police station. Later at night, he might have hanged himself from a hook on the truck top, using a rope. People moving about saw his body on Sunday morning and alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the body for postmortem.

The police suspect that he might taken his life distressed over the incident and fearing reprimand from his employer. Based on a complaint, a case of unnatural death was registered.

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