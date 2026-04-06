Two labourers killed by speeding bike in Bengaluru; rider, bus driver, NHAI booked

BENGALURU: Two men were killed after a speeding motorbike crashed into them while they were crossing the Bengaluru–Ballari main road near Vidyashilp Cross in Yelahanka traffic police limits on Sunday. A case has been registered against the bike rider, a private bus driver, and National Highways Authority of India for negligence.

The deceased, Shanthappa (35) and Siddharth (19), were residents of Allalasandra and hailed from Kalaburagi district. Both construction labourers, they had arrived in the city around 5.45 am from Hyderabad by a private bus, which had stopped near Vidyashilp Cross.

Soon after they got down from the bus and were crossing the road, they were knocked down by the biker. They both suffered severed head injuries and died on the spot. The biker, who sustained injuries, is being treated at a hospital.

Along with a case against the biker, the police also booked the private bus driver for stopping the bus on the highway without a designated stop and allowing passengers to get down. Additionally, a negligence case is registered against the concerned officials of National Highway-44 for leaving the iron grill barricade open without ensuring pedestrian safety on the Bengaluru-Ballari highway.