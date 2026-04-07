BCC Bank releases financial performance for 2025-26

BENGALURU: Bangalore City Co-operative Bank Ltd’s performance in mobilisation of share capital, reserves and other funds, deposits, working capital, loans and advances and in profit stands first among all urban co-operative banks of Karnataka, the bank said in a statement.

Releasing its financial performance for the financial year 2025-26 (pre-audit), the bank said share capital exceeded Rs 96.06 crore while reserve fund and other funds exceeded Rs 555.37 crore. With Rs 2,324.44 crore in deposits, working capital exceeded Rs 2,975.87 crore. Loans and advances to members exceeded Rs 1,525.44 crore, while investments in government securities and others exceeded Rs 1,308.82 crore.

The total business exceeded Rs 3,849.88 crore, marking the profit before tax and provisions at Rs 68.86 crore and net profit after tax and provisions at Rs 29.86 crore. The bank’s net NPAs stood at 0%.

The bank’s president Avalahalli Chandrappa R and general manager P Manjunatha said at present, the bank operates 22 branches - 20 branches across Bengaluru and one each in Mysuru and Ramanagara.